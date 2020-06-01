The Hollywood Reporter News
Hollywood Speaks Out About George Floyd's Death, Protests | THR News
June 01, 2020
A number of Hollywood leaders and stars have spoken out over the weekend amid widespread unrest across the US as people took to the streets to protest police brutality on Afircan American lives and the death of George Floyd.
