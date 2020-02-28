How 'Invisible Man' Revamps Universal's Monsters | Heat Vision Breakdown

Two years after the Dark Universe imploded with 'The Mummy,' Elizabeth Moss' 'The Invisible Man' is the first in a new era of Universal's monster movies. This week on Heat Vision Breakdown, it's time to examine what's next — from Paul Feig's 'Dark Army' to Elizabeth Banks' 'Invisible Woman' to a 'Monster Mash' movie (yes, really).