The Hollywood Reporter News
'The Irishman' Snags Top Honors Before Official Award Season | THR News
December 04, 2019
Way before the Academy Award nominations, various organizations will name their best films and performances of the year.
'The Irishman' Snags Top Honors Before Official Award Season | THR News
Sharon Osbourne Sounds Off on 'America's Got Talent' Controversy | THR News
Alex Trebek to Receive Icon Award at Canadian Screen Awards | THR News
Mena Massoud Admits He Hasn't Had an Audition Since 'Aladdin' | THR News
Gotham Independent Film Awards: The Full Winners List | THR News
Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey & More Sign on to Lorne Michaels' Quibi Murder Mystery | THR News
'Mandalorian' Director Bryce Dallas Howard on Making Sure Her Kids Kept Baby Yoda a Secret | TH
Olivia Wilde Defends Portrayal of Female Journalist in 'Richard Jewell' | THR News
Marvel's 'Black Widow' Is Back in New Trailer | THR News
Tiffany Haddish Addresses Rumors About Hosting the Oscars | THR News
Annie Awards: The Full List of Nominees | THR News
'Frozen 2' Surpasses Record $3.2B in Domestic Ticket Sales | THR News
'Frozen 2' Dominance Draws Monopoly Complaint in South Korea | THR News
PETA Names Joaquin Phoenix the Person of the Year | THR News
Adult-Skewing Titles Saved Thanksgiving Box Office | THR News
'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' on Track for $175M-$200M Debut | THR News
Here's What's Coming to Netflix in December 2019 | THR News
John Boyega Confesses His 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Script Ended Up on eBay | THR News
Versace Sues Fashion Nova Over Knockoff Jennifer Lopez Grammys Dress | THR News
Elizabeth Banks to Develop Universal Horror Movie 'Invisible Woman' | THR News
J.J. Abrams Talks Eerie Message Carrie Fisher Left Him in Her Book | THR News
Robert Redford Says Donald Trump's 'Monarchy in Disguise' Need to Come to an End | THR News
Daisy Ridley on Baby Yoda, Raps 'Star Wars' Plot | THR News
Hannah Brown Makes Grand Return in Season 24 'The Bachelor' Trailer | THR News
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Release Date Postponed to November 2020 | THR News
Hoda Kotb Is Engaged to Financier Joel Schiffman | THR News
Netflix's 'Anne With an E' to Conclude With Season 3 | THR News
'Frozen 2' Created Global Blizzard In Its Box Office Debut | THR News
'SNL' Rewind: Will Ferrell Returns to Serve as Host, Joins Distinguished Five Timers Club | THR
Now Screening: 'Frozen 2', 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' & '21 Bridges' | THR News
Stephen Curry, Will Arnett to Produce Basketball Comedy at Fox | THR News
Christopher Walken Admits That Will Ferrell's 'SNL's' Cowbell Sketch Ruined His Life | THR News