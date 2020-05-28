The Hollywood Reporter News
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Responds to Fact Check of Trump's Tweets | THR News
May 28, 2020
Jack Dorsey tweeted in reaction to White House accusations of political bias after a pair of the president's tweets were flagged for being misleading.
