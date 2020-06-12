The Hollywood Reporter Original Video
Thoughts for the Future: Unpacking the Themes of Snowpiercer
June 12, 2020
Moderator Jameela Jamil discusses climate crisis and class division in 'Snowpiercer' with director James Hawes and actor Steven Ogg
