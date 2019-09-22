Jason Bateman Wins Directing for a Drama Series for 'Ozark' | Emmys 2019
September 22, 2019
Jason Bateman wins 2019 Emmy Award for directing a drama series for 'Ozark.'
SHARE
Jason Bateman Wins Directing for a Drama Series for 'Ozark' | Emmys 2019
Jason Bateman Wins Directing for a Drama Series for 'Ozark' | Emmys 2019