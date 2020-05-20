The Hollywood Reporter News
Jerry Seinfeld Reveals Andy Kaufman Could Have Portrayed Kramer | THR News
May 20, 2020
The comic and actor told Howard Stern on Wednesday there is a good chance his new Netflix special, '23 Hours to Kill,' may be his swan song, explaining that he always felt a little less was more.
Jerry Seinfeld Reveals Andy Kaufman Could Have Portrayed Kramer | THR News
'Space Force' Co-Creator Greg Daniels Recalls Working With Fred Willard On Set | THR News
Ruby Rose Shockingly Exits Title Role of CW's 'Batwoman' | THR News
Halle Berry Joins Josh Gad in Sci-Fi Film 'Moonfall', Mindy Kaling Set to Write ‘Legally Blonde
Ben Stiller Explains How 'Seinfeld' Changed His Late Father's Life | THR News
Halle Berry Set to Star in 'Moonfall' | THR News
Jamie Lynn Spears Making Long-Awaited Return to Television With Netflix's 'Sweet Magnolias' | T
Mindy Kaling, Dan Goor Sign On to Write 'Legally Blonde 3' | THR News
'Leave It to Beaver' Actor Ken Osmond Dies at 76, Hollywood Remembers Fred Willard & More | THR
Remembering Fred Willard, Who Died at 86 | THR News
Lilly Wachowski Speaks Out Against Elon Musk, Ivanka Trump's 'The Matrix' Reference | THR News
John Krasinski Looks Back at Most Touching Moments on 'Some Good News' | THR News
John Oliver Cautions Against Hasty Return to Sporting Events | THR News
Bill Pullman Reclaims Voice From Trump's Altered 'Independence Day' Clip | THR News
Chris Evans Explains His Dog's Bad Haircut | THR News
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Superhero Movie Lands at Netflix & More Entertainment News
CBS All Access Hands Out Straight-to-Series Order for 'Star Trek' Spinoff | THR News
Stephen Colbert Remembers Emotional Interview With Anderson Cooper | THR News
Now Screening: 'The Great,' 'Snowpiercer' & 'The Wrong Missy' | THR News
Jerry Seinfeld on Jerry Stiller's 'Seinfeld' Role: "Whatever He Did, That's It" | THR News
Luca Guadagnino Tapped to Direct Universal's 'Scarface' & More Entertainment News
Thomas Wilson Reprises 'Back to the Future' Role of Biff Tannen for Josh Gad's YouTube Series |
Melissa Etheridge’s Son Beckett Cypher Dies at 21 | THR News
Bill Murray Reveals He's Missing Late Harold Ramis in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' | THR News
Ricky Gervais Talks Netflix Series 'After Life' on 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' | THR New
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Mike Pence Video, Why 'Hamilton' is Coming to Disney+ Early & More
James McAvoy to Voice Star in Audible's Adaptation of 'The Sandman' | THR News
'New Mutants' Gets New August 2020 Release Date | THR News
Here's Why Disney+ Moved 'Hamilton' to Streaming So Quickly | THR News
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Mocking Mike Pence on Twitter | THR News
'Hamilton' Movie to Hit Streaming Early, More 'Tiger King' in the Works, Robert Pattinson Talks
Robert Pattinson Talks Portraying Batman | THR News