The Hollywood Reporter
Movies
TV
Business
Style
Tech
Awards
Culture
Politics
Video
Sites
Heat Vision
Live Feed
Esq
The Race
Behind the Screen
Rambling Reporter
The Fien Print
Subscribe
Newsletters
Site Tools
Log in
Daily Edition
Heat Vision
Live Feed
Esq
The Race
Behind the Screen
Rambling Reporter
The Fien Print
Joe Biden Exclusive Clip From Clarence Thomas Documentary
January 22, 2020
Biden appeared in a new documentary about Clarence Thomas.
SHARE
Joe Biden Exclusive Clip From Clarence Thomas Documentary