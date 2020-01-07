The Hollywood Reporter Original Video
Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News
January 07, 2020
Judge Burke denied the motion, arguing that the new charges are "next to meaningless" as far as Weinstein's criminal case in New York is concerned.
