Magic Hour
From Julia Roberts' Iconic Looks to Meghan Markel's Wedding: Hollywood Hairstylist Serge Normant | Magic Hour
September 28, 2019
Hairstylist Serge Normant's top clients include Julia Roberts, Meghan Markel, and Sarah Jessica Parker. The stylist has worked with Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Diane Kruger and more.
From Julia Roberts' Iconic Looks to Meghan Markel's Wedding: Hollywood Hairstylist Serge Normant | Magic Hour
A Great Makeup Artist "Sees Beauty in Many Ways": Margot Robbie's Makeup Artist Pati Dubroff
Tarantino's Stunt Woman Zoë Bell on 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Kill Bill' and More | Mag
'Pose' Writer Our Lady J Says FX's Series "Is About Survival"
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'Boardwalk Empire' Production Designer Bill Groom | Magic Hour
Kate Young, Power Stylist to Sophie Turner & Selena Gomez, Talks Met Gala, Vogue | Magic Hour
'Free Solo' Director Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi | Magic Hour
Kris Bowers Is the Piano Behind Mahershala Ali's 'Green Book' Performance | Magic Hour
Costume Designer Mary Zophres on Creating Characters Through Clothing | Magic Hour
Diane Warren Talks Original Song for 'RBG' "I'll Fight" | Magic Hour
Photographer to the Stars Frank Ockenfels 3 Talks David Bowie Friendship, Portraiture and Light