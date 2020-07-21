The Hollywood Reporter News
Kanye West Posts Alarming Tweets, Dave Chappelle Flies to Wyoming to Check on Him & More | THR News
July 21, 2020
"Pray for Ye" began trending late Monday night following a series of alarming tweets from Kanye. Later, the rapper thanked Dave Chappelle for visiting him. Plus, Alex Trebek opens up about an emotional decision regarding his cancer treatment.
Kanye West Posts Alarming Tweets, Dave Chappelle Flies to Wyoming to Check on Him & More | THR News
Alex Trebek Opens Up About Emotional Decision Around Cancer Treatment | THR News
Katie Couric Reunites Cast of 'The Parent Trap' In Honor of Film's Anniversary | THR News
Kanye West Gets Emotional at President Campaign Rally | THR News
John Oliver Quashes Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories on 'Last Week Tonight' | THR News
Nick Cannon Daytime Talk Show Pushed Back, Noah Centineo Joins ‘Black Adam’ & More | THR News
Russo Bros., Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans Team For Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ | THR News
Now Screening: ‘The United Shades of America,’ ‘Cursed’ & More | THR News
Katherine Langford & Cast of 'Cursed' on the Message Behind Their Magical Show | THR News
Nick Cannon "Ashamed" of Anti-Semitic Comments, Heather Morris Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera
Heather Morris Remembers Naya Rivera in Emotional Tribute | THR News
Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Hero Boy | THR News
Nick Cannon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Comments in Podcast | THR News
Jon Hamm to Star in, Produce 'Fletch' Comedy Reboot, Nick Cannon Responds to ViacomCBS Firing
Kanye West's Presidential Bid Seemingly Ceases | THR News
Nick Cannon Demands Full Ownership of 'Wild 'N Out' After ViacomCBS Firing | THR News
Tom Bergeron No Longer 'DWTS' Host, Tamera Mowry-Housley Leaves 'The Real' & More News
Trevor Noah Criticizes Disney World Park-Goers | THR News
Remembering Host of 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project' Grant Imahara | THR News
Washington D.C. NFL Team Set to Change Name, Logo | THR News
Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard of Hitting Him With 'Haymaker' Punch | THR News
Remembering 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera | THR News
Body Found at California Lake Where 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Went Missing | THR News
Remembering 'SpaceCamp,' 'Jerry Maguire' and 'For Love of the Game' Actress Kelly Preston
HBO Max and Matt Reeves Team Up for 'The Batman' TV Spinoff | THR News
Now Screening: Watch 'P-Valley,' 'Down to Earth With Zac Efron' & More This Weekend (7/10)
ABC Teams Up With Lee Daniels for 'The Wonder Years' Reboot Featuring Black Family | THR News
Netflix Cancels 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' | THR News
Divers Search California Lake After Naya Rivera Goes Missing | THR News
Javicia Leslie Set to Play Batwoman in CW Series | THR News
'The Crown' Extended to Sixth and Final Season at Netflix | THR News
CNBC Hires Former Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith, Kanye West Claims He's Done With Trump & More