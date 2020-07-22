‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Cast Calls Sequel “Better Than the First Movie” | The Hollywood Reporter

Joey King, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Maisie Richardson-Sellers of 'The Kissing Booth 2' open up to THR about why their Netflix sequel is better than the first movie and give their best advice on how to maintain a long distance relationship and find love in quarantine, as well as reveal their favorite romantic quarantine date night ideas.