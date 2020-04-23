The Hollywood Reporter News
Leslye Headland Set to Write & Act in Disney+ 'Star Wars' Series | THR News
April 23, 2020
Leslye Headland will write and act as showrunner for the project, which is said to have a female-centric point of view on the galaxy far, far away.
