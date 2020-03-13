The Hollywood Reporter News
Lin-Manuel Miranda Lifts Spirts With New 'Hamilton' Song | THR News
March 13, 2020
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all Broadway productions would be shut down until April as officials try to contain the viral pandemic.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Lifts Spirts With New 'Hamilton' Song | THR News
Trevor Noah on Tom Hanks Getting Coronavirus: "Message to the Rest of Us" | THR News
Pete Buttigieg Takes Over 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Without Live Audience | THR News
'Bachelor' Stars Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Split After Finale | THR News
5 TV Shows To Watch While Stuck at Home, Major Films Push Release Dates Over Coronavirus & More
'Riverdale' Production Shut Down After Crew Member Has Contact With Coronavirus | THR News
Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere
'A Quiet Place Part II' Release Date Moved Due to Coronavirus | THR News
'On My Block' Cast Breaks Down That Shocking Season 3 Ending (SPOILERS) | THR News
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus | THR News
Uma Thurman Set to Star in Apple Thriller 'Suspicion' | THR News
Harvey Weinstein to Spend 23 Years in New York State Prison | THR News
Universal to Revive 'Dracula' Movie | THR News
The Shocking 'Bachelor' Finale: A Full Wrap Up | THR News
How Coronavirus Is Affecting Hollywood | THR News
'Peter Rabbit 2' Release Date Moved to August Over Coronavirus Fears | THR News
Broadway Show Prices Drop Due to Coronavirus | THR News
'Bachelor' Finale Night One: An Unexpected Breakup & Shocking Cliffhanger | THR News
'Jeopardy' and 'Wheel of Fortune' to Go Without Live Studio Audience | THR News
Elizabeth Warren Flips a Switch on 'SNL,' 'Black Widow' Drops Final Trailer & More | THR News
'30 Rock' Bosses Tina Fey & Robert Carlock Land Netflix Animated Comedy Series | THR News
Daniel Craig on 'Bond 25' Being Cursed | THR News
The Final 'Black Widow' Trailer Is Here | THR News
'Onward' Opens to Muted $40M at North American Box Office | THR News
'SNL' Recap: Daniel Craig Returns to NBC Late-Night Sketch Show | THR News
'Grey's Anatomy' Alex Karev Shocking Fate, MGM to Lose Millions & 'Beauty in the Beast' Prequel
Disney+ Developing 'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series | THR News
'Onward' Makes $2M in Thursday Night Previews | THR News
How Alex Karev's Storyline Concluded on' Grey's Anatomy' | THR News
Now Screening: 'Onward,' 'The Way Back' & 'Spenser Confidential' | THR News
MGM to Take $30M to 50M Hit After Moving 'No Time to Die' Release Date | THR News
Taiki Waiti to Bring Willy Wonka to Netflix, 'The Last of Us' Turning to TV Series & More | THR