Lionsgate Developing 'Hunger Games' Prequel Movie | THR News
April 21, 2020
Suzanne Collins' latest Panem novel set in the 'Hunger Games' universe will be adapted by director Francis Lawrence, screenwriter Michael Arndt and producer Nina Jacobson.
