Roundtables
'Little Women' is a Part of Greta Gerwig: "They Felt Like My Memories" | Director Roundtable
December 23, 2019
Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Fernando Meirelles, Lulu Wang and Todd Phillips joined for the annual Director Roundtable.
'Little Women' is a Part of Greta Gerwig: "They Felt Like My Memories" | Director Roundtable
'Marriage Story' Director Noah Baumbach: "I Like to Feel at Home on Set" | Director Roundtable
Todd Phillips Struggled to 'Joker' Made as an "Anti-Comic Book Movie" | Director Roundtable
Martin Scorsese Worked to Get Financing for 'The Irishman' for Ten Years | Director Roundtable
'The Two Popes' Director Fernando Meirelles Saw Pope Francis in Jonathan Pryce
'The Farewell' Director Lulu Wang Calls Filmmaking "An Act of Faith" | Director Roundtable
The Animation Roundtable: 'Abominable,' 'How to Train your Dragon: Hidden World,' 'Klaus'
The Animation Roundtable: Short Cuts with 'Toy Story 4,' 'Frozen 2' Filmmakers
The Cinematographer Roundtable Short Cuts: Robert Richardson, Roger Deakins, Caleb Deschanel
The Cinematographer Roundtable: Short Cuts With Natasha Braier, Rodrigo Prieto, Cesar Charlone
Adam Driver Found "Freedom" in 'Marriage Story': "There's No Right Way to Play a Scene"
Adam Sandler Worked with Gamblers and Jewelry Dealers for 'Uncut Gems' | Actor Roundtable
"The Perception Kills Us": Jamie Foxx Works to Change Ideas of Prison with 'Just Mercy'
Tom Hanks Discusses His Great Performances: "You Almost Have No Control" | Actor Roundtable
Shia LaBeouf Told His Dad Mel Gibson Was Set to Play Him in 'Honey Boy' | Actor Roundtable
'Bombshell' Writer Charles Randolph on Finding Empathy While Writing Villains
'The Two Popes' Writer Anthony McCarten on Bringing Progressive & Conservative to Conversation
Destin Cretton on Adapting and Creating 'Just Mercy' | Writer Roundtable
'Hustlers' Writer-Director Lorene Scafaria on "Dancing for the Money": "I Feel a Real Kinship"
'Harriet' Writer Kasi Lemmons on Being "In Conversation" with Harriet Tubman
Taika Waititi Is Not Worried About His Portrayal of Hitler in 'Jojo Rabbit' | Writer Roundtable
Charlize Theron Talks Casting 'Bombshell,' Financial Fallout | Producer Roundtable
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Producer David Heyman on Working with Quentin Tarantino
'The Two Popes' Producer Dan Lin on 'Lethal Weapon' Hopes | Producer Roundtable
'Harriet' Producer Debra Martin Chase Says Film is About "Freedom and Empowerment"
'Joker' Producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff on Gun Violence Backlash | Producer Roundtable
'Ford v Ferrari' Producer Peter Chernin: "You Have to Bet On Your Own Gut"
Jennifer Lopez on Infamous Opening Number in 'Hustlers': "I Was Terrified" | Actress Roundtable
Awkwafina on First Dramatic Role in 'The Farewell' | Actress Roundtable
Lupita Nyong'o: Diversity and Inclusion Should "Not Be a Fad" | Actress Roundtable
Scarlett Johansson on Being Type-Cast as "Hyper-Sexualized" | Actress Roundtable
Laura Dern on Baumbach's 'Marriage Story' and Gerwig's 'Little Women' | Actress Roundtable