The Hollywood Reporter News
Margot Robbie to Star in Disney's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie, Jenna Marbles Quits YouTube & More News | THR News
June 26, 2020
YouTube star Jenna Marbles has announced that she is quitting her YouTube channel, Margot Robbie is set to star in a female-fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean' for Disney and 'Tenet' has once again been delayed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
