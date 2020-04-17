The Hollywood Reporter News
Watch Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley in New 'Saved by the Bell' Sequel Trailer | THR News
April 17, 2020
The stars reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano in Peacock's upcoming reimagination of the beloved sitcom.
Watch Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley in New 'Saved by the Bell' Sequel Trailer | THR News
Remembering Brian Dennehy, Who Died at 81 | THR News
A First Look at Peacock Series 'Angelyne' | THR News
Disney Offers Flash Sale for Dozens of Titles | THR News
Mindy Kaling's Netflix Comedy Series 'Never Have I Ever' Trailer Is Here | THR News
First Trailer for Crime Drama 'Capone' Starring Tom Hardy Is Here | THR News
John Oliver Talks Discovering Joe Exotic, Kanye West Says He's Voting for Trump & More | THR Ne
Kanye West Says He'll Vote for Donald Trump for Re-Election | THR News
John Oliver Talks Discovering Joe Exotic Before 'Tiger King' | THR News
Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drug Overdose in New Interview | THR News
Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Offer Walk-On Role in Martin Scorsese Film | THR News
Alex Trebek Memoir to Arrive in July | THR News
Seth MacFarlane Rips Laura Ingraham's Virus Coverage, Rita Wilson Opens Up About Her Coronaviru
Chris Cuomo Clarifies Comments About CNN: 'I Never Meant It' | THR News
Hillary Clinton, John Legend, Jimmy Fallon Set to Record Graduation Speeches for iHeartMedia Po
Seth MacFarlane Calls Outs Laura Ingraham's Virus Coverage | THR News
Paul McCartney on China's Wet Markets in Coronavirus Crisis | THR News
Rita Wilson Opens Up About How She Contracted COVID-19 | THR News
Tom Hanks Hosts Remote Episode of 'SNL,' John Krasinski Surprises Boston Health Care Heroes & M
John Krasinski Teams Up With David 'Big Papi' Ortiz to Surprise Boston Health Care Workers | TH
'GMA' Anchor George Stephanopoulos Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus | THR News
Bob Iger 'Actively Helping' Bob Chapek, Disney During Coronavirus Crisis | THR News
Andrea Bocelli Performs Iconic Religious Songs in Italy on YouTube | THR News
'SNL' Rewind: Tom Hanks Hosts Remote Episode From Home | THR News
Joel McHale Set to Host Follow-Up Installment 'The Tiger King and I' | THR News
New 'Tiger King' Episode Debuts on Netflix, Dr. Fauci Wants Brad Pitt to Play Him on 'SNL' & Mo
Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Brad Pitt Should Play Him on 'SNL' | THR News
Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell Team Up for Faux Soap Opera | THR News
Now Screening (Stuck at Home Edition): 'Brews Brothers,' 'Love Wedding Repeat' & 'Tiger King' E
Hulu Responds to Social Media Users Complaining About 'Parasite' | THR News
'SNL' Set to Air Remote Episode, Pink Opens Up About Unusual COVID-19 Experience & More | THR N
Justin Timberlake on How FCC Tried to Stop 'SNL' 'Dick in a Box' Sketch From Airing | THR News