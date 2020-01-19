'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Wins Best Comedy Ensemble | SAG 2020
January 19, 2020
Actresses Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan accepted the SAG Award for the Amazon comedy series.
