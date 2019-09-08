Matt Damon and Christian Bale Fought "As Brothers Fight" in 'Ford v. Ferrari' Brawl | TIFF 2019

Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in 'Ford v. Ferrari,' along with Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas, Tracy Letts, Caitriona Balfe and Noah Jupe. The cast joined the film's director James Mangold at TIFF 2019.