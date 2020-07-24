The Hollywood Reporter News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy Over Illegal Images of Son | THR News
July 24, 2020
The couple allege drones and helicopters have been deployed by paparazzi to take unlawful photos of them and their 14-month-old son in the privacy of their residence.
