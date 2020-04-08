'Modern Family' Cast Tribute

'Modern Family' won the Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series for 5 out of its 11 seasons since 2009. Created by Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, the ABC series stars Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Rico Rodriguez, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould.