The Hollywood Reporter
Movies
TV
Business
Style
Tech
Awards
Culture
Politics
Video
Sites
Heat Vision
Live Feed
Esq
The Race
Behind the Screen
Bastard Machine
Rambling Reporter
The Fien Print
Subscribe
Newsletters
Site Tools
Log in
Daily Edition
The Race
Roundtables
Forecast
Awards Chatter
Behind the Screen
MTV VMAs: Marc Jacobs Receives First-Ever Fashion Trail Blazer Award
August 26, 2019
Jacobs was the first recipient of the new VMA honor.
SHARE
MTV VMAs: Marc Jacobs Receives First-Ever Fashion Trail Blazer Award