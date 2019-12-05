The Hollywood Reporter News
Disney's 'Mulan' Is Back in Action in Second Trailer | THR News
December 05, 2019
The film hits theaters on March 27, 2020.
Disney's 'Mulan' Is Back in Action in Second Trailer | THR News
Emma Stone and 'Saturday Night Live' Writer Dave McCary Are Engaged! | THR News
Justin Timberlake Breaks Silence About 'Palmer' Co-Star Outing | THR News
'The Irishman' Snags Top Honors Before Official Award Season | THR News
Sharon Osbourne Sounds Off on 'America's Got Talent' Controversy | THR News
Alex Trebek to Receive Icon Award at Canadian Screen Awards | THR News
Mena Massoud Admits He Hasn't Had an Audition Since 'Aladdin' | THR News
Gotham Independent Film Awards: The Full Winners List | THR News
Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey & More Sign on to Lorne Michaels' Quibi Murder Mystery | THR News
'Mandalorian' Director Bryce Dallas Howard on Making Sure Her Kids Kept Baby Yoda a Secret | TH
Olivia Wilde Defends Portrayal of Female Journalist in 'Richard Jewell' | THR News
Marvel's 'Black Widow' Is Back in New Trailer | THR News
Tiffany Haddish Addresses Rumors About Hosting the Oscars | THR News
Annie Awards: The Full List of Nominees | THR News
'Frozen 2' Surpasses Record $3.2B in Domestic Ticket Sales | THR News
'Frozen 2' Dominance Draws Monopoly Complaint in South Korea | THR News
PETA Names Joaquin Phoenix the Person of the Year | THR News
Adult-Skewing Titles Saved Thanksgiving Box Office | THR News
'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' on Track for $175M-$200M Debut | THR News
Here's What's Coming to Netflix in December 2019 | THR News
John Boyega Confesses His 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Script Ended Up on eBay | THR News
Versace Sues Fashion Nova Over Knockoff Jennifer Lopez Grammys Dress | THR News
Elizabeth Banks to Develop Universal Horror Movie 'Invisible Woman' | THR News
J.J. Abrams Talks Eerie Message Carrie Fisher Left Him in Her Book | THR News
Robert Redford Says Donald Trump's 'Monarchy in Disguise' Need to Come to an End | THR News
Daisy Ridley on Baby Yoda, Raps 'Star Wars' Plot | THR News
Hannah Brown Makes Grand Return in Season 24 'The Bachelor' Trailer | THR News
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Release Date Postponed to November 2020 | THR News
Hoda Kotb Is Engaged to Financier Joel Schiffman | THR News
Netflix's 'Anne With an E' to Conclude With Season 3 | THR News
'Frozen 2' Created Global Blizzard In Its Box Office Debut | THR News
'SNL' Rewind: Will Ferrell Returns to Serve as Host, Joins Distinguished Five Timers Club | THR