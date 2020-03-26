The Hollywood Reporter News
NBC Pulls Pandemic Episode of Medical Drama 'New Amsterdam' | THR News
March 26, 2020
The installment will air at a future date, but not as part of the current season: "The world needs a lot less fiction right now, and a lot more facts," says creator David Schulner.
