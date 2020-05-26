The Hollywood Reporter News
Netflix Unveils Trailer for Third & Final Season of 'Dark' | THR News
May 26, 2020
The streamer will launch the final season of the German hit drama on June 27. In the show, that is the day of the apocalypse.
