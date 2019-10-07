In Studio with The Hollywood Reporter
Nicole Scherzinger On 'The Masked Singer,' What Her Costume Would Be & Wanting Stevie Wonder On the Show | In Studio
October 07, 2019
"I would sing 'Never Enough' from 'The Greatest Showman' as a sushi roll," the judge told In Studio on what she would do if she were a contestant on the show.
Nicole Scherzinger On 'The Masked Singer,' What Her Costume Would Be & Wanting Stevie Wonder On the Show | In Studio
