Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig: Two Directors in Love and Compete for the Same Oscar
December 13, 2019
Noah Baumbach wrote and directed this year's 'Marriage Story' starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver while partner Greta Gerwig worte and directed 'Little Women' starring Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet.
