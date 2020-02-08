The Hollywood Reporter
Movies
TV
Business
Style
Tech
Awards
Culture
Politics
Video
Sites
Heat Vision
Live Feed
Esq
The Race
Behind the Screen
Rambling Reporter
The Fien Print
Subscribe
Newsletters
Site Tools
Log in
Daily Edition
The Race
Roundtables
Forecast
Awards Chatter
Behind the Screen
Noah Baumbach Thanks Greta Gerwig in 'Marriage Story' Win at Spirit Awards
February 08, 2020
Baumbach won the Film Independent Spirit Award for best screenplay.
SHARE
Noah Baumbach Thanks Greta Gerwig in 'Marriage Story' Win at Spirit Awards