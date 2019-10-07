The Hollywood Reporter
Movies
TV
Business
Style
Tech
Awards
Culture
Politics
Video
Sites
Heat Vision
Live Feed
Esq
The Race
Behind the Screen
Bastard Machine
Rambling Reporter
The Fien Print
Subscribe
Newsletters
Site Tools
Log in
Daily Edition
Fashion & Beauty
Travel
Real Estate
Rambling Reporter
Dining
Cars
Olivia Newton-John Auctions Iconic 'Grease' Costume
October 07, 2019
"I can't take this stuff with me. It should go to people who will enjoy it," Newton-John said.
SHARE
Olivia Newton-John Auctions Iconic 'Grease' Costume