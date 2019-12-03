The Hollywood Reporter News
Olivia Wilde Defends Portrayal of Female Journalist in 'Richard Jewell' | THR News
December 03, 2019
"By no means was I intending to suggest that as a female reporter, she needed to use her sexuality," the actor said of her portrayal of the late Kathy Scruggs, who is depicted trading sex for information from an FBI source in Clint Eastwood's drama.
