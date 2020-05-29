The Hollywood Reporter News
CNN's Omar Jimenez & Crew Arrested While Covering Minneapolis Protests | THR News
May 29, 2020
"A black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis. A white reporter also on the ground was not," the news network tweeted.
