Oscar Contenders Were Out in Full Force at Governor Awards | THR News
October 28, 2019
A cadre of Oscar hopefuls showed up in their red carpet best Sunday to fete Geena Davis, Lina Wertmüller, David Lynch and Wes Studi.
