The Hollywood Reporter News
Oscars Set New Inclusion Requirements for Eligibility, Dave Chappelle's Netflix Special Honors George Floyd & More | THR News
June 12, 2020
Dave Chappelle releases new standup special honoring George Floyd, 'The Bachelor' announces its first Black male lead and the Oscars are setting new inclusion requirements for eligibility.
Oscars Set New Inclusion Requirements for Eligibility, Dave Chappelle's Netflix Special Honors George Floyd & More | THR News
Dave Chappelle Speaks Out on George Floyd's Death in Netflix Special '8:46' | THR News
'Queer Eye' Cast on Releasing Season 5 Amid Protests Against Racial Injustice
A&E Cancels 'Live PD,' Spike Lee Warns Against 'Defund the Police' Message & NAACP
Hollywood Stars & NAACP Team Up for "I Take Responsibility" PSA | THR News
Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay and More Talk Urgent Reform | THR News
A&E Cancels Reality Show 'Live PD' | THR News
Spike Lee Speaks Out on "Defund The Police" Message | THR News
'Queer Eye' Co-Hosts Talk Current Cultural & Political Climate on 'Tonight Show' | THR News
Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Stacey Abrams & More on OWN's 'Where Do We Go From Here?' | THR Ne
'Gone With the Wind' Pulled From HBO Max, 'Cops' Canceled at Paramount Network & More | THR New
Ava DuVernay Elected to Represent Directors Branch of Film Academy Board | THR News
HBO Max Pulls 'Gone With the Wind' | THR News
Paramount Network Cancels 'Cops' | THR News
Bill & Ted Are Back in New 'Face the Music' Trailer | THR News
'Bachelorette' Alum Rachel Lindsay Calls for Franchise to Address "Systemic Racism & More
Black Stars, Creatives & Activists Set to Take Over White A-Lister Instagram Accounts In #Share
5 Netflix Shows to Watch to Educate Yourself About Racism | THR News
John Oliver on Defunding the Police, 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Update & More News
Trump Responds to NFL's Revised Stance on Players Peacefully Protesting | THR News
'The Mandalorian' Creator Jon Favreau Gives Season 2 Update | THR News
John Oliver on Defunding the Police, Reform | THR News
DC Cuts Ties With Diamond Comics Distributors, & More Entertainment News
Now Screening: Watch 'I May Destroy You,' '13 Reasons Why' & 'Queer Eye' This Weekend (6/5) |
Oprah Winfrey to Host Two-Night TV Townhall on OWN | THR News
'13 Reasons Why' Cast Talk Murder, Scandal and the Lighter Side of the Final Season | The Holly
Drew Brees Apologizes for Controversial Comments, Meghan Markle Gives Emotional Address
Meghan Markle Gives Emotional Address to Her Former High School | THR News
HBO Max's Content Head Sarah Aubrey Explains Why 'Friends' Reunion Is Delayed | THR News
LeBron James Shocked By Drew Brees' Protest Comments | THR News
Barack Obama Offers Words of Encouragement in Town Hall | THR News
Keke Palmer and John Boyega’s Powerful Protest Moments; Three Other Officers Charged | THR News