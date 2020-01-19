'Parasite' Wins Best Cast in a Motion Picture at SAG 2020

Chang Hyae-jin, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Hyeon-jun, Jung Ziso, Lee Jung-eun, Lee Sun-kyun, Park Myung-hoon, Park So-dam and Song Kang-ho won the 2020 SAG award for best cast for 'Parasite'