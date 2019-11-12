The Hollywood Reporter
Movies
TV
Business
Style
Tech
Awards
Culture
Politics
Video
Sites
Heat Vision
Live Feed
Esq
The Race
Behind the Screen
Bastard Machine
Rambling Reporter
The Fien Print
Subscribe
Newsletters
Site Tools
Log in
Daily Edition
Heat Vision
Box Office
Reviews
Archives
'After Parkland' Documentary Trailer
November 12, 2019
The film, which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, follows the families affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
SHARE
'After Parkland' Documentary Trailer