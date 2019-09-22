The Hollywood Reporter Original Video
Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Comedy Series Win for 'Fleabag' | Emmys 2019
September 22, 2019
'Fleabag' took home the Emmy for best comedy series on Sunday, upsetting 'Veep' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' for the night's coveted comedy award.
