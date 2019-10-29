The Hollywood Reporter News
Pink Set to Receive Champion Honor at People's Choice Awards | THR News
October 29, 2019
The pop star joins Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Aniston as previously announced recipients of special prizes at the E! event.
Pink Set to Receive Champion Honor at People's Choice Awards | THR News
Disney+ 'The Mandalorian' Trailer Has Arrived | THR News
Here's What the Critics Are Saying About Apple's 'The Morning Show' | THR News
'Game of Thrones' Creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss Exit 'Star Wars' Trilogy | THR News
The CW Developing 'Superman & Lois' TV Series | THR News
Rachel Weisz to Star as Elizabeth Taylor in Biopic | THR News
Oscar Contenders Were Out in Full Force at Governor Awards | THR News
Viola Davis Explains What She Enjoys About Superhero Films | THR News
Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Joining Instagram: "Why Not Join the Party?" | THR News
'SNL' Recap: Chance the Rapper Pulls Double Duty, Jason Momoa's Surprise Cameo & More
'Joker' Becomes Top-Grossing R-Rated Pic of All Time | THR News
Jane Fonda and Ted Danson Arrested Over Climate Change in Washington D.C. | THR News
'Black and Blue' Makes $675K in Thursday Previews | THR News
Ronan Farrow's 'Catch and Kill' Sells 44K Copies in U.S. in Opening Week | THR News
Felicity Huffman Serves 11 Days In Prison | THR News
'Lizzie McGuire' Cast Returns to Reprise Roles in Revival | THR News
Demi Moore Reveals Male Co-Star Who Didn't Deserve to Make More Money Than Her | THR News
2019 AMAs Nominations: The Full List | THR News
Seth Meyers on How He Handles Fast News Cycle During Trump Presidency | THR News
2019 Gotham Awards Nominations: The Full List | THR News
Greta Gerwig Presents 'Little Women' to BAFTA Members | THR News
Rose McGowan Sues Harvey Weinstein With David Boies, Lisa Bloom for Silencing Assault Victims |
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Headed Back to Theaters With New Footage | THR News ID
'Adventure Time' Returning With Four New Hour-Long Specials on HBO Max | THR News
Ronan Farrow's 'Catch and Kill' Podcast Set to Debut in November | THR News
Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'Terminator: Dark Fate' | THR News
VH1's 'RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race' Set to Premiere in 2020 | THR News
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Set to Debut October 2020 | THR News
Lori Loughlin Faces New Charge in National College Admissions Scandal | THR News
Jeph Loeb Departs Marvel Television After Nearly Decade-Long Run | THR News
Ken Loach Describes Marvel Movies as 'Boring' | THR New
Pete Buttigieg Reacts to Colin Jost's Impression of Him on 'SNL' | THR News