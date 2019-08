Jess Caragliano, Wade Leak & More On Pride In The Corner Office | Billboard & THR Pride Summit 2019

A look at the unique and important issues and experiences of LGBTQ executives within the music industry. Panelists: Aaron Rosenberg, Cindy Nguyen, Eliah Seton, Jess Caragliano, Rick Marcello, Wade Leak. Moderator: Ian Drew