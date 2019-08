Tegan & Sara, Hayley Kiyoko & More On Queer Headliners | Billboard & THR Pride Summit 2019

The stars of Billboard’s 2019 Pride Issue reunite to discuss LGBTQ representation, uplifting their queer peers and more. Panelists: Big Freedia, Hayley Kiyoko, ILOVEMAKONNEN, Tegan & Sara. Moderator: Nolan Feeney.