The Hollywood Reporter News
Quentin Tarantino Says He’s “Steering Away” From ‘Star Trek’ Franchise | THR News
December 17, 2019
In a new interview, the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ director suggests that, despite earlier reports, he won’t be getting involved with the ‘Star Trek’ franchise after all.
