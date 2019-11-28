Golden Globes
Ricky Gervais Returns as Host For 77th Annual Golden Globes
November 28, 2019
The three-hour telecast will air live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Ricky Gervais Returns as Host For 77th Annual Golden Globes
Bill Murray Crashes 'Green Book' Winners' Backstage Interview | Golden Globes 2019
2019 Golden Globes: Best Moments From the Show | THR News
'Bohemian Rhapsody' and Rami Malek Win Big at 2019 Golden Globes | THR News
Rami Malek Wins Best Actor for 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' Film Wins Best Picture
Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress for 'The Favourite' | Golden Globes 2019
Sandra Oh Wins Best Actress in a Television Drama For 'Killing Eve' | Golden Globes 2019
'Green Book' Wins Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy | Golden Globes 2019
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Wins Best Animated Feature | Golden Globes 2019
Darren Criss, 'Assassination of Gianni Versace' Win Actor in a Limited Series, Limited Series
'The Kominsky Method' Wins Best Television Comedy or Musical Series | Golden Globes 2019
Rachel Brosnahan Wins Best Actress in a Television Series for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Director For 'Roma' | Golden Globes 2019
Mahershala Ali Wins Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for 'Green Book'
Patricia Clarkson Wins Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series for 'Sharp Objects'
Michael Douglas Wins Best Actor in a Comedy Series for 'The Kominsky Method'
Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson Win Best Original Song for "Shallow" From 'A Star is Born'
Ben Whishaw Wins Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series For 'A Very English Scandal'
Richard Madden Wins Best Actor in a Drama Series for 'Bodyguard' | Golden Globes 2019
Patricia Arquette Wins Best Actress in a Limited Series for 'Escape at Dannemora'
Justin Hurwitz Wins Best Original Score for 'First Man' | Golden Globes 2019
'The Americans' Win Best Television Series Drama | Golden Globes 2019
'Green Book' Director Peter Farrelly’s Kids "Dying" to Meet Sasha Baron Cohen
Bo Burnham & Elsie Fisher Hope to Meet Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper at Golden Globes
Kiernan Culkin Shares Favorite Golden Globes Memory From 16 Years Ago | Golden Globes 2019
Rodney Rothman, Peter Ramsey & Bob Persichetti Talk 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Success
Judy Greer Roots for Jim Carrey and 'Kidding' | Golden Globes 2019
'Mary Poppins Returns' Composer Marc Shaiman Talks "The Place Where Lost Things Go"
'At Eternity's Gate' Director Julian Schnabel Talks Working with Willem Dafoe
2019 Golden Globes: Who in Film Should Win, Who Will Win? | THR News
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper to Present First Golden Globe, Isan Elba Wants a Selfie | THR News
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Behind the Scenes on Cover Shoot | Watch