Ricky Gervais Returns as Host For 77th Annual Golden Globes
November 28, 2019
The three-hour telecast will air live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
SHARE
Ricky Gervais Returns as Host For 77th Annual Golden Globes
Ricky Gervais Returns as Host For 77th Annual Golden Globes
Bill Murray Crashes 'Green Book' Winners' Backstage Interview | Golden Globes 2019
Bill Murray Crashes 'Green Book' Winners' Backstage Interview | Golden Globes 2019
2019 Golden Globes: Best Moments From the Show | THR News
2019 Golden Globes: Best Moments From the Show | THR News
'Bohemian Rhapsody' and Rami Malek Win Big at 2019 Golden Globes | THR News
'Bohemian Rhapsody' and Rami Malek Win Big at 2019 Golden Globes | THR News
Rami Malek Wins Best Actor for 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' Film Wins Best Picture
Rami Malek Wins Best Actor for 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' Film Wins Best Picture
Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress for 'The Favourite' | Golden Globes 2019
Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress for 'The Favourite' | Golden Globes 2019
Sandra Oh Wins Best Actress in a Television Drama For 'Killing Eve' | Golden Globes 2019
Sandra Oh Wins Best Actress in a Television Drama For 'Killing Eve' | Golden Globes 2019
'Green Book' Wins Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy | Golden Globes 2019
'Green Book' Wins Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy | Golden Globes 2019
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Wins Best Animated Feature | Golden Globes 2019
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Wins Best Animated Feature | Golden Globes 2019
Darren Criss, 'Assassination of Gianni Versace' Win Actor in a Limited Series, Limited Series
Darren Criss, 'Assassination of Gianni Versace' Win Actor in a Limited Series, Limited Series
'The Kominsky Method' Wins Best Television Comedy or Musical Series | Golden Globes 2019
'The Kominsky Method' Wins Best Television Comedy or Musical Series | Golden Globes 2019
Rachel Brosnahan Wins Best Actress in a Television Series for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Rachel Brosnahan Wins Best Actress in a Television Series for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Director For 'Roma' | Golden Globes 2019
Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Director For 'Roma' | Golden Globes 2019
Mahershala Ali Wins Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for 'Green Book'
Mahershala Ali Wins Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for 'Green Book'
Patricia Clarkson Wins Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series for 'Sharp Objects'
Patricia Clarkson Wins Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series for 'Sharp Objects'
Michael Douglas Wins Best Actor in a Comedy Series for 'The Kominsky Method'
Michael Douglas Wins Best Actor in a Comedy Series for 'The Kominsky Method'
Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson Win Best Original Song for "Shallow" From 'A Star is Born'
Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson Win Best Original Song for "Shallow" From 'A Star is Born'
Ben Whishaw Wins Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series For 'A Very English Scandal'
Ben Whishaw Wins Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series For 'A Very English Scandal'
Richard Madden Wins Best Actor in a Drama Series for 'Bodyguard' | Golden Globes 2019
Richard Madden Wins Best Actor in a Drama Series for 'Bodyguard' | Golden Globes 2019
Patricia Arquette Wins Best Actress in a Limited Series for 'Escape at Dannemora'
Patricia Arquette Wins Best Actress in a Limited Series for 'Escape at Dannemora'
Justin Hurwitz Wins Best Original Score for 'First Man' | Golden Globes 2019
Justin Hurwitz Wins Best Original Score for 'First Man' | Golden Globes 2019
'The Americans' Win Best Television Series Drama | Golden Globes 2019
'The Americans' Win Best Television Series Drama | Golden Globes 2019
'Green Book' Director Peter Farrelly’s Kids "Dying" to Meet Sasha Baron Cohen
'Green Book' Director Peter Farrelly’s Kids "Dying" to Meet Sasha Baron Cohen
Bo Burnham & Elsie Fisher Hope to Meet Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper at Golden Globes
Bo Burnham & Elsie Fisher Hope to Meet Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper at Golden Globes
Kiernan Culkin Shares Favorite Golden Globes Memory From 16 Years Ago | Golden Globes 2019
Kiernan Culkin Shares Favorite Golden Globes Memory From 16 Years Ago | Golden Globes 2019
Rodney Rothman, Peter Ramsey & Bob Persichetti Talk 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Success
Rodney Rothman, Peter Ramsey & Bob Persichetti Talk 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Success
Judy Greer Roots for Jim Carrey and 'Kidding' | Golden Globes 2019
Judy Greer Roots for Jim Carrey and 'Kidding' | Golden Globes 2019
'Mary Poppins Returns' Composer Marc Shaiman Talks "The Place Where Lost Things Go"
'Mary Poppins Returns' Composer Marc Shaiman Talks "The Place Where Lost Things Go"
'At Eternity's Gate' Director Julian Schnabel Talks Working with Willem Dafoe
'At Eternity's Gate' Director Julian Schnabel Talks Working with Willem Dafoe
2019 Golden Globes: Who in Film Should Win, Who Will Win? | THR News
2019 Golden Globes: Who in Film Should Win, Who Will Win? | THR News
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper to Present First Golden Globe, Isan Elba Wants a Selfie | THR News
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper to Present First Golden Globe, Isan Elba Wants a Selfie | THR News
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Behind the Scenes on Cover Shoot | Watch
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Behind the Scenes on Cover Shoot | Watch