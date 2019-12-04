The Hollywood Reporter Original Video
Robert De Niro on Finding Empathy for Killers, 'The Irishman' and More | Actor Roundtable
December 04, 2019
Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Jamie Foxx, Adam Sandler, Shia LaBeouf and Adam Driver joined for the annual Actor Roundtable.
Robert De Niro on Finding Empathy for Killers, 'The Irishman' and More | Actor Roundtable
