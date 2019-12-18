The Hollywood Reporter News
Robert De Niro Plays 'Late Night' Age Challenge on 'Late Night' | THR News
December 18, 2019
During his appearance on Seth Meyers' show, the 76-year-old actor said that he would sometimes be tapped on the shoulder by the movement coach on 'The Irishman' and reminded that he was playing a 39-year-old in that scene.
