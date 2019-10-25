The Hollywood Reporter News
Ronan Farrow's 'Catch and Kill' Sells 44K Copies in U.S. in Opening Week | THR News
October 25, 2019
The numbers are in for Ronan Farrow's Catch and Kill (Little, Brown and Company): the buzzed-about title has sold 44,000 print copies in U.S. in its first week, according to NPD BookScan.
