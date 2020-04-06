Roseanne Barr Says COVID-19 a Ploy to Kill Baby Boomers, John Krasinski Spreads More 'Good News' & More | THR News

Roseanne Barr calls COVID-19 a ploy to kill baby boomers, Jeff Lowe says a new 'Tiger King' episode is coming soon and John Krasinski delivers some more good news with the original cast of 'Hamilton.'