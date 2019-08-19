RuPaul On What He Wants to See in a 'Drag Race' Lip Sync, Yvie Oddly & the Importance of Pride | In Studio

"On this show, we’ve seen tears. We’ve seen a wig underneath a wig. What I’d like to see someone do is take out a set of teeth to reveal another set of teeth. That would be great. You know, alien drag," RuPaul said.