The Hollywood Reporter News
Sarah Silverman Returns to HBO for Comedy Special, Late-Night Pilot | THR News
October 14, 2019
Sarah Silverman is returning to the premium cable outlet for the first time since 2013's 'We Are Miracles.'
Sarah Silverman Returns to HBO for Comedy Special, Late-Night Pilot | THR News
What You Should Know About Bryan Cranston's Clandestine 'El Camino' Cameo | THR News
'Joker' Earns Outstanding $55M at Box Office | THR News
NBC News President Noah Oppenheim Pushes Back Against Claims in Ronan Farrow's Book | THR News
'SNL' Rewind: David Harbour Pokes Fun at 'Stranger Things' Role, Billy Porter Makes Cameo | THR
Angelica Ross and Indya Moore Call Out Chris Cuomo for Insensitive Joke at Equality Town Hall |
Jane Fonda Arrested at Climate Change Strike in Washington D.C. | THR News
Now Screening: 'The Addams Family,' 'Gemini Man' & 'El Camino' | THR News
Ronan Farrow Reiterates NBC News Ordered a "Hard Stop to Reporting" on Harvey Weinstein | THR N
Billy Porter Set to Play Fairy Godmother in 'Cinderella' Alongside Camila Cabello | THR News
Alfonso Cuaron Signs Overall Deal With Apple | THR News
Elisabeth Moss Set to Join 'Next Goal Wins' | THR News
'South Park' on China Censorship Controversy: "F--- the Chinese Government!" | THR News
Drew Barrymore to Headline, Executive Produce Talk Show for CBS TV Distribution | THR News
'Joker' Expected to Surpass 'Gemini Man' at Box Office | THR News
Mindy Kaling Calls Out Television Academy for Attempting to Strip 'Office' Producer Credit | TH
3 Shocking Revelations From Ronan Farrow's Book 'Catch and Kill' | THR News
College Student Banned From AMC Theaters After Pulling a Prank in Orange, CA | THR News
Fox News Separates From Trump Lawyer Trey Gowdy | THR News
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Matt Lauer Claims: "Shocking & Appalling" | THR News
'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Suffers Face Injury While Filming in Costa Rica | THR News
Apple Picks Up Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds' 'A Christmas Carol' Musical | THR News
Alex Trebek Says He Doesn't Fear Death as He Battles Pancreatic Cancer | THR News
Academy Members on Having Mixed Thoughts About the Controversial Film 'Joker' | THR News
Michiel Huisman to Star in HBO Max Series 'The Flight Attendant' Alongside Kaley Cuoco | THR Ne
Robert Downey Jr. Responds to Martin Scorsese's Recent Criticism of Marvel Movies | THR News
Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out Against George Bush Photo Criticism | THR News
'South Park' Banned in China After Critical Government Censorship Episode | THR News
Edward Norton Opens Up About Split With Marvel | THR News
'SNL' Recap: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Makes Hosting Debut, Matthew Broderick Impersonates Mike Pomp
Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Moments on 'SNL' | THR News
Now Screening: 'Joker & 'Lucy In the Sky' | THR News