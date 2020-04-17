The Hollywood Reporter News
Seth Rogen Says He's Passing the Time by Smoking 'Truly Ungodly' Amounts of Pot | THR News
April 17, 2020
There is a good chance no one is having a better time in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic than Seth Rogen — and he is the first to admit it.
Seth Rogen Says He's Passing the Time by Smoking 'Truly Ungodly' Amounts of Pot | THR News
Watch Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley in New 'Saved by the Bell' Sequel Trailer | THR News
Remembering Brian Dennehy, Who Died at 81 | THR News
A First Look at Peacock Series 'Angelyne' | THR News
Disney Offers Flash Sale for Dozens of Titles | THR News
Mindy Kaling's Netflix Comedy Series 'Never Have I Ever' Trailer Is Here | THR News
First Trailer for Crime Drama 'Capone' Starring Tom Hardy Is Here | THR News
John Oliver Talks Discovering Joe Exotic, Kanye West Says He's Voting for Trump & More | THR Ne
Kanye West Says He'll Vote for Donald Trump for Re-Election | THR News
John Oliver Talks Discovering Joe Exotic Before 'Tiger King' | THR News
Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drug Overdose in New Interview | THR News
Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Offer Walk-On Role in Martin Scorsese Film | THR News
Alex Trebek Memoir to Arrive in July | THR News
Seth MacFarlane Rips Laura Ingraham's Virus Coverage, Rita Wilson Opens Up About Her Coronaviru
Chris Cuomo Clarifies Comments About CNN: 'I Never Meant It' | THR News
Hillary Clinton, John Legend, Jimmy Fallon Set to Record Graduation Speeches for iHeartMedia Po
Seth MacFarlane Calls Outs Laura Ingraham's Virus Coverage | THR News
Paul McCartney on China's Wet Markets in Coronavirus Crisis | THR News
Rita Wilson Opens Up About How She Contracted COVID-19 | THR News
Tom Hanks Hosts Remote Episode of 'SNL,' John Krasinski Surprises Boston Health Care Heroes & M
John Krasinski Teams Up With David 'Big Papi' Ortiz to Surprise Boston Health Care Workers | TH
'GMA' Anchor George Stephanopoulos Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus | THR News
Bob Iger 'Actively Helping' Bob Chapek, Disney During Coronavirus Crisis | THR News
Andrea Bocelli Performs Iconic Religious Songs in Italy on YouTube | THR News
'SNL' Rewind: Tom Hanks Hosts Remote Episode From Home | THR News
Joel McHale Set to Host Follow-Up Installment 'The Tiger King and I' | THR News
New 'Tiger King' Episode Debuts on Netflix, Dr. Fauci Wants Brad Pitt to Play Him on 'SNL' & Mo
Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Brad Pitt Should Play Him on 'SNL' | THR News
Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell Team Up for Faux Soap Opera | THR News
Now Screening (Stuck at Home Edition): 'Brews Brothers,' 'Love Wedding Repeat' & 'Tiger King' E
Hulu Responds to Social Media Users Complaining About 'Parasite' | THR News
'SNL' Set to Air Remote Episode, Pink Opens Up About Unusual COVID-19 Experience & More | THR N