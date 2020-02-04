The Hollywood Reporter News
Shannen Doherty Shares Breast Cancer Has Returned at Stage Four | THR News
February 04, 2020
After years of remission, the actress told ABC News that her illness returned while filming Fox's '90210' reboot.
